Winter Olympics Day 14 preview: U.S. women’s hockey team primed for gold

Watch features and highlights from Thursday's Olympic Games in Beijing.

ALPINE SKIING

Rut’s Rules: Alpine skiing’s iconic races and hard falls

Rutledge Wood straps into ski boots to a lesson in Alpine skiing from Olympian Erik Schlopy. He learns that the rules are easy, but crashing on “white cement” is very, very hard.

HOCKEY

Sharper, stronger, older: U.S. women’s hockey team on age

The veterans of the U.S. women’s hockey team know from experience what it takes to win Olympic gold. The oldest and wisest players tell Anne Thompson why they think age gives them an edge against their Canadian rivals.

BOBSLED

The Jamaican Olympic bobsled team is ready to sleigh

The self-described “hottest thing on ice” tell Sam Brock about their goals for the 2022 Winter Olympics and why they don’t mind comparisons to “Cool Runnings.”

FIGURE SKATERS

How Asian-American figure skaters inspired a new generation

When Tiffany Chin became the first Asian-American figure skater at the Olympics, she inspired Kristi Yamaguchi, who inspired Nathan Chen... Jo Ling Kent looks at the figure skaters who made representation a reality.

SPEED SKATING

Speed skater Brittany Bowe on dedication and sacrifice

Brittany Bowe is hoping that third time will be the charm as she competes for her first individual Olympic medal. The speed skater shares how she overcame disappointment and injuries to get to the top level of her sport.

OLYMPICS REWIND

Relive the best moments of Olympic Day 12

From a snowboarding gold medal for China to a speed skating bronze for the U.S., relive the top moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

