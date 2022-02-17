Advertisement

Winter Olympics Day 14 preview: U.S. women’s hockey team primed for gold

Jamaican bobsledders embrace ‘Cool Runnings’ comparisons
2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China
2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China(KTVF)
By NBC Sports
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(NBC) - Watch features and highlights from Thursday’s Olympic Games in Beijing.

Keep up with the Winter Olympics
Olympics coverage
Medal count

NBC OLYMPICS ZONE EXTRAS

ALPINE SKIING

Rut’s Rules: Alpine skiing’s iconic races and hard falls

Rutledge Wood straps into ski boots to a lesson in Alpine skiing from Olympian Erik Schlopy. He learns that the rules are easy, but crashing on “white cement” is very, very hard.

HOCKEY

Sharper, stronger, older: U.S. women’s hockey team on age

The veterans of the U.S. women’s hockey team know from experience what it takes to win Olympic gold. The oldest and wisest players tell Anne Thompson why they think age gives them an edge against their Canadian rivals.

BOBSLED

The Jamaican Olympic bobsled team is ready to sleigh

The self-described “hottest thing on ice” tell Sam Brock about their goals for the 2022 Winter Olympics and why they don’t mind comparisons to “Cool Runnings.”

FIGURE SKATERS

How Asian-American figure skaters inspired a new generation

When Tiffany Chin became the first Asian-American figure skater at the Olympics, she inspired Kristi Yamaguchi, who inspired Nathan Chen... Jo Ling Kent looks at the figure skaters who made representation a reality.

SPEED SKATING

Speed skater Brittany Bowe on dedication and sacrifice

Brittany Bowe is hoping that third time will be the charm as she competes for her first individual Olympic medal. The speed skater shares how she overcame disappointment and injuries to get to the top level of her sport.

OLYMPICS REWIND

Relive the best moments of Olympic Day 12

From a snowboarding gold medal for China to a speed skating bronze for the U.S., relive the top moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 NBC. All rights reserved.

Catch up on the Games
Olympics Day 1 highlights
Olympics Day 2 highlights
Olympics Day 3 highlights
Olympics Day 4 highlights
Olympics Day 5 highlights
Olympics Day 6 highlights
Olympics Day 7 highlights
Olympics Day 8 highlights
Olympics Day 9 highlights
Olympics Day 10 highlights
Continued coverage
Olympics Day 11 highlights
Olympics Day 12 highlights
Olympics Day 13 highlights

Most Read

Dr. Lindsay Huse
Douglas County Health Director lifts Omaha mask mandate
Omaha Police officer arrested, facing federal child porn charge
Woman arrested after newborn found abandoned on Omaha sidewalk
Court records reveal former Nebraska Corrections employee allegedly talked with inmate on phone
Omaha mask mandate fight
Omaha mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's team free skate...
Valieva case boosts drive to raise age limit at Olympics
Slovakia's Peter Cehlarik, left, scores the winning goal past United States goalkeeper Strauss...
Slovakia stuns US men in shootout, knocks them out of Olympics
Millard North visits Creighton Prep's Birdcage
Millard North holds off Creighton Prep
United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter...
US wins gold, silver in Olympic ski slopestyle event