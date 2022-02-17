Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Coldest day of the week thanks to the strong wind

By Rusty Lord
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Strong north wind overnight has sent much colder air into the area to start Thursday. Temperatures in the teens to start the day will feel like they are below zero for a while thanks to the wind.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

Thankfully the wind will decrease along with the clouds this afternoon and we’ll at least get a better feel with temps in the 20s. Those wind gusts will try to hit 35 mph out of the north during the morning hours today though before backing off this afternoon.

Thursday Wind
Thursday Wind(WOWT)

Another cold night is on the way tonight with a low in the teens near midnight before temperatures start to climb heading into Friday morning. We get quite a warm February day by Friday afternoon though with highs jumping well into the 50s. That will happen as the WNW winds increase and gust into the 30s though.

Friday Wind Gusts
Friday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Just as quickly as we warm Friday, we’ll drop down into the 40s for highs Saturday. Thankfully Sunday looks like a great day with highs surging back into the 60s one more time in February.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

