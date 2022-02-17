Advertisement

Ralston home destroyed in fire

Ralston home catches fire
Ralston home catches fire(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Flames engulfed a Ralston home on 85th and Monroe streets Thursday morning.

Ralston Fire Department, Omaha Fire Department and Papillon Fire departments responded around 9am.

Ralston Fire Chief Kevin Eischeid, tells Six News the fire was knocked down in twenty minutes, but the home is a total loss.

Eischeid said he did speak to the female homeowner at the scene who arrived while crews were getting the flames under control; she confirmed there were no people or pets inside the home.

The state fire marshal is investigating.

