Ralston home destroyed in fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Flames engulfed a Ralston home on 85th and Monroe streets Thursday morning.

Ralston Fire Department, Omaha Fire Department and Papillon Fire departments responded around 9am.

Ralston Fire Chief Kevin Eischeid, tells Six News the fire was knocked down in twenty minutes, but the home is a total loss.

Eischeid said he did speak to the female homeowner at the scene who arrived while crews were getting the flames under control; she confirmed there were no people or pets inside the home.

The state fire marshal is investigating.

