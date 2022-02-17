Omaha street to be renamed for soldier killed in Iraq

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Staff Sgt. Lillian Clamens was stationed in Iraq in 2007. She was just three days away from going home to tell her family she planned to reenlist.

“After we got the call that she wanted to come back to tell us, we received a knock at the door that she had passed away the day after,” said family member Sherman Wells. “So instead of her coming home, we got a folded-up flag.”

Clamens was killed when insurgents fired rockets into Baghdad’s Camp Victory in October 2007.

“When we found out she covered another solider, it sounds like Lilly you know. They were in their barracks. Nobody had on armor. She seen it coming. But by the time she reacted, the shrapnel killed her,” said Wells.

Wells wants the entire city of Omaha to know about his family member who died for our country. He says Lillian was born near 27th and Caldwell. He hopes by renaming the street in her honor, the city will never forget her sacrifice.

“We felt like it was only right that Omaha knew, one, we gave birth to a hero right and she needs to be honored and this is where she grew up. So we want to make sure her legacy is continued to be honored and noticed by the city of Omaha and the state of Nebraska,” said Wells.

People who live in the area agree and are learning about the solider who grew up here.

“I’m just happy to know that we live on a street that has like a value. It’s history basically,” said one resident.

“I want to make sure that Nebraska, for years and years to come down or pass 24th and Caldwell streets or up to 27th Street, you’ll remember Lillian and what she did and her story,” said Wells.

The street renaming ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the corner of 27th and Caldwell streets.

