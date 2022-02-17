Omaha Police opening officer applications

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The Omaha Police Department will open applications for new officers, starting March 1.

No experience in law enforcement is required to apply.

Starting salary is expected to be about $50,000 per year, with bilingual and college degree incentive pay available.

The position also has 11 paid holidays, retiree health care, and opportunities for advancement.

The final day to apply will be March 31, 2022.

