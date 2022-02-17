Advertisement

Omaha Police opening officer applications

(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The Omaha Police Department will open applications for new officers, starting March 1.

No experience in law enforcement is required to apply.

Starting salary is expected to be about $50,000 per year, with bilingual and college degree incentive pay available.

The position also has 11 paid holidays, retiree health care, and opportunities for advancement.

The final day to apply will be March 31, 2022.

