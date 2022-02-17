Man stabbed in Bellevue robbery, arrest made

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -A man was stabbed multiple times during a violent robbery Tuesday afternoon.

Bellevue Police say it happened at a Gamestop on South 15th Street near Cornhusker Road.

The victim told police a man entered the store and assaulted him, and then stole money from the register.

The man was later identified as 25-year-old Calvin Joe Wakefield, of Omaha, and was found near South 41st Street and Bartmann Drive in Bellevue.

Wakefield ran from the area on foot but was taken into custody after a brief chase. He was booked at the Sarpy County Jail for robbery, 2nd-degree assault, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bellevue Police at 402-293-3100.

