Advertisement

Man stabbed in Bellevue robbery, arrest made

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -A man was stabbed multiple times during a violent robbery Tuesday afternoon.

Bellevue Police say it happened at a Gamestop on South 15th Street near Cornhusker Road.

The victim told police a man entered the store and assaulted him, and then stole money from the register.

The man was later identified as 25-year-old Calvin Joe Wakefield, of Omaha, and was found near South 41st Street and Bartmann Drive in Bellevue.

Wakefield ran from the area on foot but was taken into custody after a brief chase. He was booked at the Sarpy County Jail for robbery, 2nd-degree assault, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bellevue Police at 402-293-3100.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Lindsay Huse
Douglas County Health Director lifts Omaha mask mandate
Omaha Police officer arrested, facing federal child porn charge
Omaha animal abuse case
Nebraska Humane Society details conditions of animals retrieved in January; two arrested on felony warrants
Iowa Department of Transportation
Woman killed in Council Bluffs motorcycle crash
Police respond to two shootings in Omaha; three teens hurt

Latest News

3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Coldest day of the week thanks to the strong wind
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Gambling in Nebraska
Officials hoping to break ground on Omaha casino by late spring
Former Sarpy County Treasurer running again
Ousted Sarpy County Treasurer running for the same office