LPD identifies man found dead with “considerable burns”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has identified the man who was found deceased with “considerable burns” in a stairwell.

According to police, around 9:49 a.m. on Wednesday, first responders were sent to a residential building off 16th and Washington Streets when a passerby saw smoke coming from a partially enclosed stairwell attached to a building.

LPD said firefighters with Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived and found a deceased man, identified as 41-year-old Terry Barry, on fire with a burning candle nearby.

Police said no part of the structure was on fire and crews extinguished the flames. From there, the investigation was turned over to LPD and a fire inspector.

LPD said with help of personal effects and digital evidence they located, investigators were able to identify Barry. Police said immediate visual identification was not possible because of the severity of the burns on the body.

There are no signs of foul play that investigators have found, according to police.

An autopsy is scheduled in this case.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

