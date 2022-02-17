Felix Lemetti brings a great attitude to Omaha basketball while moving positions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The original vision coming into the season didn’t include Felix Lemmetti playing point guard but after a season-ending injury to La’Mel Robinson the Swedish native made from shooting guard. Felix was going to play off the ball and help the offense that way but now it all starts with him. Even though his role has changed he is still scoring at a high clip, averaging the second-most points on the team at 10.7 per game.

Felix has a positive approach to basketball and life, it’s his open mind that has likely helped him embrace the new challenge. He’s not afraid to try something new, he came to the United States after growing up watching American basketball. Originally the NBA and then he added college too. He heard a lot about basketball in the states from retired American professional players in Sweden who now coach in Felix’s native country.

