Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmth ahead of next Arctic blast

Emily's Thursday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It has been a chilly Thursday with highs taking a dive into the 20s combined with gusty N winds. Winds shift overnight, coming in from the S and Friday’s highs climb back to the 50s behind a warm front. Enjoy!

Friday forecast
Friday forecast(wowt)

We’ll cool off about 10-15 degrees to the low 40s Saturday behind a weak cold front with another shot at low 60s by Sunday! Take advantage of the warmth and get outside while it’s here! We’ll have less wind and a good amount of sun making it a gorgeous day for the outdoors.

WARM for Sunday
WARM for Sunday(wowt)

We’re tracking another round of chilly air next work week that pushes us back to the 10s by next Tuesday... a string of chilly days continues for the rest of the work week thanks to a round of Arctic air!

Arctic blast next week
Arctic blast next week(wowt)

This could come along with a little moisture and we’re tracking snow chances Monday night into Tuesday with the potential for more unsettled weather around the end of next work week. Stay tuned!

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

