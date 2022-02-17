Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmth ahead of next Arctic blast

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It has been a chilly Thursday with highs taking a dive into the 20s combined with gusty N winds. Winds shift overnight, coming in from the S and Friday’s highs climb back to the 50s behind a warm front. Enjoy!

Friday forecast (wowt)

We’ll cool off about 10-15 degrees to the low 40s Saturday behind a weak cold front with another shot at low 60s by Sunday! Take advantage of the warmth and get outside while it’s here! We’ll have less wind and a good amount of sun making it a gorgeous day for the outdoors.

WARM for Sunday (wowt)

We’re tracking another round of chilly air next work week that pushes us back to the 10s by next Tuesday... a string of chilly days continues for the rest of the work week thanks to a round of Arctic air!

Arctic blast next week (wowt)

This could come along with a little moisture and we’re tracking snow chances Monday night into Tuesday with the potential for more unsettled weather around the end of next work week. Stay tuned!

