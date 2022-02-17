Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A chilly Thursday ahead of our next warm up

Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures have taken a noticeable dive today after Tuesday’s 60s! The cold intensifies tonight and we may pick up on a few evening flurries... but the chill will be the main impact here. Overnight lows fall to the teens with a climb to the mid 20s by the afternoon... we’ll clear into plenty of sun, but with gusty winds it’ll feel more like the teens in the afternoon:

Winds shift, coming in from the S by the end of the work week and Friday’s highs climb back to the 50s behind a warm front. Enjoy!

We’ll cool off about 10 degrees to the mid 40s Saturday behind a weak cold front with another shot at low 60s by Sunday!

We’re tracking another round of chilly air next work week that pushes us back to the 20s by next Tuesday... this could come along with a little moisture! Stay tuned...

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

