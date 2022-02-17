Advertisement

Council Bluffs Police investigating gas station robbery

(MGN)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The Council Bluffs Police Department is investigating a robbery.

It happened at a Casey’s gas station on Veterans Memorial Highway near South 11th Street.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male wearing a mask, blue hoodie, and gray pants. They say he showed a knife during the incident and took several items from the gas station before leaving on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 712-328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Lindsay Huse
Douglas County Health Director lifts Omaha mask mandate
Omaha Police officer arrested, facing federal child porn charge
Omaha animal abuse case
Nebraska Humane Society details conditions of animals retrieved in January; two arrested on felony warrants
Iowa Department of Transportation
Woman killed in Council Bluffs motorcycle crash
Police respond to two shootings in Omaha; three teens hurt

Latest News

Omaha Police opening officer applications
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Coldest day of the week thanks to the strong wind
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Man stabbed in Bellevue robbery, arrest made