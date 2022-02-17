Council Bluffs Police investigating gas station robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The Council Bluffs Police Department is investigating a robbery.

It happened at a Casey’s gas station on Veterans Memorial Highway near South 11th Street.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male wearing a mask, blue hoodie, and gray pants. They say he showed a knife during the incident and took several items from the gas station before leaving on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 712-328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

