Advertisement

Carter Lake man sentenced in child porn case

Zachery McCuen
Zachery McCuen(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Carter Lake man was sentenced in federal court this week to eight years in federal prison for accessing child pornography.

Homeland Security received information that images were being traded in a chat group on Kik messenger in January 2019.

The investigation identified McCuen as someone who was communicating with other Kik users in October 2018. During that time he exchanged and received images and videos of child porn from someone in California.

McCuen pleaded guilty to the charge on October 1, 2021. He will have five years of supervised release once he serves his prison sentence.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Groth
Omaha Police officer arrested, facing federal child porn charge
Dr. Lindsay Huse
Douglas County Health Director lifts Omaha mask mandate
Omaha animal abuse case
Nebraska Humane Society details conditions of animals retrieved in January; two arrested on felony warrants
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Iowa Department of Transportation
Woman killed in Council Bluffs motorcycle crash

Latest News

creighton lifts mask restrictions
Creighton University drops mask requirement
ralston house fire
Fire destroys Ralston home Thursday morning
West of 17th and Washington Streets
LPD identifies man found dead with “considerable burns”
Ralston home catches fire
Ralston home destroyed in fire