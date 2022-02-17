Carter Lake man sentenced in child porn case

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Carter Lake man was sentenced in federal court this week to eight years in federal prison for accessing child pornography.

Homeland Security received information that images were being traded in a chat group on Kik messenger in January 2019.

The investigation identified McCuen as someone who was communicating with other Kik users in October 2018. During that time he exchanged and received images and videos of child porn from someone in California.

McCuen pleaded guilty to the charge on October 1, 2021. He will have five years of supervised release once he serves his prison sentence.

