Woman killed in Council Bluffs motorcycle crash

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Ia. (WOWT) - Council Bluffs police reported that two people were on a motorcycle that crashed about 2 a.m. Wednesday. Officers were called to the northbound lanes of Interstate 29 at I-29′s western I-80 interchange.

They found a female dead and a male with injuries. Their motorcycle had left the roadway and crashed into a ditch.

The male was taken to at a hospital.

No names were immediately released.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the CBPD Traffic Unit at 712-328-4948. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

