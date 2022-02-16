Advertisement

Woman killed in Council Bluffs motorcycle crash

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Ia. (WOWT) - Council Bluffs police reported that two people were on a motorcycle that crashed about 2 a.m. Wednesday. Officers were called to the northbound lanes of Interstate 29 at I-29′s western I-80 interchange.

They found a female dead and a male with injuries. Their motorcycle had left the roadway and crashed into a ditch.

The male was taken to at a hospital.

No names were immediately released.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the CBPD Traffic Unit at 712-328-4948. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

