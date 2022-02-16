Advertisement

Winter Olympics Day 13 preview: military tributes, support from back home, skating fashion & more

2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China
2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China(KTVF)
By NBC Sports
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(NBC) - Watch previews and highlights from Wednesday’s Olympic Games in Beijing.

NBC OLYMPICS ZONE EXTRAS

SKIING

Skiers Chris & John Lillis on the bonds of brotherhood

Four years after his brother, John, competed in PyeongChang, aerials skier Chris Lillis is looking for an individual medal in Beijing. And like John, Chris will be carrying the memory of their youngest brother.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE

The ‘Sport Soldiers’ of Team USA: Meet the servicemembers

There are nine athletes on Team USA who are also serving or have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Anne Thompson shares some of the stories of the Olympic “Sport Soldiers” competing in Beijing.

OLYMPIC PAGEANTRY

The fashion & function of figure skating costumes

Figure skating wouldn’t be the same sport without the glamorous costumes, but they serve a bigger purpose than just dazzling the audience. Jo Ling Kent speaks with Ashley Wagner about why every stich and sequin counts.

SUPPORT FROM HOME

The cheers and tears of Team USA’s friends and family

Across time zones and continents, Team USA’s biggest fans are holding watch parties and using technology to make sure the athletes in Beijing feel the love.

SPEED SKATING

The Florida town producing the world’s best speed skaters

What do speed skaters Erin Jackson, Brittany Bowe and Joey Mantia have in common? They all grew up in Ocala, Florida, a tiny town that doesn’t even have an ice rink. Meet the coach that they credit for their success.

Copyright 2021 NBC. All rights reserved.

