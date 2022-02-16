Two juveniles arrested after high speed chase in Sarpy County

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol says two boys, 14 and 15 years old, were responsible for a high-speed chase in Sarpy County Tuesday morning.

6 News captured part of the chase on video from the Nebraska Department of Roads camera at Highway 370 and 144th Street after 7 a.m.

A few minutes earlier, a trooper observed the Chevrolet Suburban failing to maintain a lane while traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near the Platte River.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop but the driver accelerated, triggering a pursuit.

The SUV reached speeds of 95 miles per hour as it fled eastbound. It eventually exited the interstate at Highway 370. The pursuit wound its way for several miles, eventually turning into an industrial area on Highway 50, or 144th Street.

NSP reported that a trooper was able to successfully perform a tactical vehicle intervention to end the pursuit.

The boys were taken into custody. The SUV had been reported stolen in Gothenburg.

The 15-year-old driver was booked for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property, open alcohol container, minor in possession, and traffic violations.

The 14-year-old passenger was booked for having an open alcohol container and for being a minor in possession.

NSP said the incident lasted about nine minutes.

