Tech career program launching in Council Bluffs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -A $50,000 grant from Google will help launch a new job-readiness program in Council Bluffs this year.

The CB Tech Career Acceleration Program is geared towards those who are unemployed and living below the poverty line, with a focus on Latino communities.

Participants must be actively seeking a new career in technology in Pottawattamie County or the surrounding southwest Iowa area, and be legally eligible to work in the United States.

20 participants will be accepted to the program. At completion, they will have the qualifications needed for a job in front-end web development.

The 10-week Foundations of Web Development curriculum will be provided by the Aim Institute, an Omaha-based non-profit that works to grow the region’s tech talent pool. Participants can also receive ESL instruction on workplace readiness through Iowa Western.

The Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce will also help program graduates prepare for interviews and will connect them with local employers.

