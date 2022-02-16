Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Colder air is moving in but the snow will miss us

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds will increase all morning as the colder air settles into the area from the north. Our daily high of about 45 degrees is in the rear view mirror already and we’ll be stuck in the 30s the rest of the day.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

North wind gusts and the clouds will make it feel colder all day too. Some gusts to near 35 mph are possible this morning before backing off a bit this afternoon.

Wednesday Gusts (WOWT)

The clouds and the wind will likely stick with us overnight too as temperatures dip into the lower teens to start Thursday. Wind chills will likely be below zero for a while in the morning too. That colder start will lead to a colder afternoon too. Highs in the upper 20s are likely Thursday afternoon.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

We get the colder air as the snow travels to our south through Kansas & Missouri Wednesday night into Thursday. Keep that in mid if you need to travel that way today and tomorrow.

Thursday AM Snow (WOWT)

Friday morning will still be cold but we’ll likely get a nice 40+ degree rebound into the 50s by Friday afternoon! The weekend looks pretty good too with highs in the 40s Saturday and 60s Sunday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

