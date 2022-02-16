Police respond to multiple shootings in Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News is tracking at least three shootings across the Omaha metro Tuesday night.

One shooting just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of N 72nd & Crown Point Ave. sent one person to UNMC.

Then about five minutes earlier near the intersection of 65th St. and Grand Ave. there was another shooting. One person was taken to UNMC with serious injuries.

Earlier on Tuesday, there was a shooting near a grocery store at the intersection of N 42nd & Bedford Ave a little after 8 p.m. One person was taken to UNMC with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

So far, police don’t have suspects and it’s not clear if they’re related.

