Omaha woman in hopes of reimbursement after unusual scam of check conversion bank draft

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warning tonight to take a good look at your checking account.

Scammers have another way to get in and withdraw money without any authorization from you.

In the age of Cash Apps, Mary Packett still goes by the book.

“Last check I wrote was for a tip,” said Packett.

Keeping tabs on her account Mary discovered a mysterious withdrawal of almost $250 by a company she never heard of at a Montana address.

”250 LLCs are out of that place,” said Packett.

The name of one printed on a check conversion bank draft that had Mary’s bank routing and account number at the bottom. So a withdrawal could be made without her signature or authorization anywhere to be found.

“I feel like someone entered my house and took something from me and I don’t know how they did it. How they got in,” said Packett.

The demand draft has a phone number for questions. The call was rejected so the phone number on the check is basically bogus.

The Better Business Bureau says a conversion check demand draft is like a pre-approved transaction and banks don’t know it’s not you but scammers authorizing a withdrawal.

”They have your bank account information and your routing number so they can create these drafts. This is not the most common scheme that we see but it’s troubling that we’ve seen this emerge,” said Jim Hegarty, Better Business Bureau.

The registered agent texted 6 News that she talked to the owner of LLC who is “a little old lady and had no idea how to do remotely created check and doesn’t have an account under the LLC name.

So it’s likely the name of the LLC has been hijacked by scammers to crate and cash a phony demand draft.

“I never dreamed, never dreamed that through my checking and routing number that somebody could produce a check and say I don’t have to sign it and put it into an account,” said Packett.

Mary has a plan for depositing the checkbook.

After closing her checking account, Mary Packett filed a fraud report with her bank and hopes to be reimbursed.

The Nebraska Banker’s Association proved 6 News with tips to avoid scams.

Fraudsters may try to steal bank account information, either by copying it from an account holder’s legitimate check or by tricking them into providing the information online or over the phone.

Consumer tips to prevent fraud:

Check bank accounts often. Watch for transactions you do not recognize and report them to your bank immediately.

Watch for missing mail. Fraudsters may try to steal bank or credit card statements or other mail containing your financial information. Consider enrolling in online banking to reduce the likelihood of paper statements being stolen. Don’t mail bills from your mailbox with the flag up.

Shred papers like receipts, banks statements, and credit card offers before throwing them away.

Verify the requestor before sharing sensitive information. Do not give someone your bank account information or passwords unless you are sure that person can be trusted.

When in doubt, contact your bank.

Banks want to help prevent their customers from being victims of fraud. They have invested in fraud monitoring and protection systems and educate their employees on spotting and dealing with fraud.

In addition, if a bank employee suspects someone over the age of 65 or a vulnerable adult is a victim of fraud, Nebraska law allows financial institutions to place a hold of up to 30 days on a transaction.

