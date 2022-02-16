Omaha residents, security companies preparing for shutdown of 3G network

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Once the cutting edge of technology, 3G will soon be a thing of the past.

It’s being disconnected, in favor of 4G and 5G, the newest and fastest communication technology.

Because of that, home security companies are urgently reaching out to customers. Omaha homeowner Michelle Grossman was reached out to at the end of last year.

“It was late spring, summertime when we received a letter from our company saying that they were going to be upgrading the system and that we needed to do it and I kind of blew it off because I figured I don’t really want to dump more money into my security system, then they sent a second letter, then somebody called.”

Yes - home security systems may need to be upgraded, too.

“We had heard about it happening, heard about 5G cause everyone wants the latest and greatest with their iPhone in their pocket, but we didn’t think anything of the security system.”

If yours isn’t upgraded, it likely won’t work when the network gets turned off. AT&T is scheduled to turn it off next week.

“If someone would break in or if we’d set off a false alarm, the machine wouldn’t send the message, so we’d basically be unprotected, in those situations so it’s a safety concern because you pay to have your system monitored, and you pay someone to call the police if there’s an issue, not that we’ve had problems, but peace of mind, we want to get what we’re paying for.”

Grossman says it was simple, a local representative was in and out of the house in about 40 minutes.

Nationwide, companies and pubic entities are asking community members to check all their devices.

“It’s important to upgrade for the fact that if you don’t upgrade it, it’s not going to work.”' says Rusty Winn, with the Midland, Texas Emergency Management Agency. “So when an emergency does happen and you need that medical, or you need to make that phone call to a family member or what to talk to your family member, or your alarm system just magically goes offline, that’s why we want to fix them and upgrade it to make sure everyone is safe and understanding what’s going on.”

More information about the upcoming shutdown and when other cellular networks are expected to turn it off can be found here.

