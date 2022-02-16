LIVE: Omaha-area crews called to mobile home fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire and Rescue was called Wednesday afternoon to a fire at a mobile-home park in northwest Omaha.

Dispatchers called for a second round of help with the fire. Crews from Irvington, Bennington, Ponca Hills, and Boys Town were responding to the fire northwest of the Interstate 680-Blair High Road exit.

The first call came in at about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday.

—

