LIVE: Omaha-area crews called to mobile home fire
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire and Rescue was called Wednesday afternoon to a fire at a mobile-home park in northwest Omaha.
Dispatchers called for a second round of help with the fire. Crews from Irvington, Bennington, Ponca Hills, and Boys Town were responding to the fire northwest of the Interstate 680-Blair High Road exit.
The first call came in at about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday.
—
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.