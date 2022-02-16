Omaha Police investigate overnight stabbing
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:55 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an overnight stabbing.
According to dispatchers, the incident was reported at 1:16 a.m. on Wednesday near 42nd and Grover Streets, but they say it initially happened near 42nd and F Streets.
One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
No information on the person responsible has been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.
