Omaha Police investigate overnight stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an overnight stabbing.

According to dispatchers, the incident was reported at 1:16 a.m. on Wednesday near 42nd and Grover Streets, but they say it initially happened near 42nd and F Streets.

One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

No information on the person responsible has been released at this time.

