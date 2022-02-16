Omaha Fire crews respond to two overnight house fires

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department responded to two house fires late Tuesday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m. crews were called to a scene near South 17th and H Street.

OFD say crews saw smoke on arrival and declared a working fire. They were able to get the flames under control quickly and say everyone was able to get out of the house. No injuries were reported.

The second fire happened around 11 p.m. at a home near South 160th and Dorcas Circle.

OFD reported smoke and flames upon on arrival, and declared a working fire.

One person was taken to the hospital with burn injuries, they are not believed to be life-threatening.

The causes of both fires is currently under investigation.

