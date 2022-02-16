Advertisement

Omaha Fire crews respond to two overnight house fires

(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department responded to two house fires late Tuesday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m. crews were called to a scene near South 17th and H Street.

OFD say crews saw smoke on arrival and declared a working fire. They were able to get the flames under control quickly and say everyone was able to get out of the house. No injuries were reported.

The second fire happened around 11 p.m. at a home near South 160th and Dorcas Circle.

OFD reported smoke and flames upon on arrival, and declared a working fire.

One person was taken to the hospital with burn injuries, they are not believed to be life-threatening.

The causes of both fires is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested after newborn found abandoned on Omaha sidewalk
Court records reveal former Nebraska Corrections employee allegedly talked with inmate on phone
Omaha mask mandate fight
Omaha mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Victim killed in Cass County officer-involved shooting brother of man who disappeared in 2018
Rising Omaha gas prices impacting drivers, straining local businesses

Latest News

Iowa Department of Transportation
Woman killed in Council Bluffs motorcycle crash
48th & Happy Hollow Crash
Driver injured after crashing into tree, Omaha Police respond
Tech career program launching in Council Bluffs
Wednesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Colder air is moving in but the snow will miss us