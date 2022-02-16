Officials say 2 Iowa residents killed in Nebraska crash

CROFTON, Neb. (AP) - Officials in northeastern Nebraska say two Iowa residents have been killed in a crash near Crofton.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the crash happened around noon Tuesday at a rural Cedar County intersection about 4 miles east of Crofton.

Cedar County Sheriff’s investigators say a 90-year-old Orleans, Neb., man was southbound and approaching the intersection when he was hit by an eastbound car.

The driver of the car, 74-year-old William Koontz, of Sioux City, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in his car, 71-year-old Anita Koontz of Sioux City, was taken to a hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.