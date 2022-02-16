Advertisement

Millard North holds off Creighton Prep

By Brent Weber
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two of the metro’s best boys basketball squads went toe to toe for four quarters, before the visiting Millard North Mustangs escaped with a 60-57 win over Creighton Prep.

The Mustangs (19-2) came into the game ranked third and raced out to a 14-3 lead after senior Jasen Green’s block led to a bucket of his own on the other end. Green finished with 20 points, while securing the win by making key free throws down the stretch.

Millard North led 16-11 after one quarter, but Creighton Prep rallied in the half court. Joe Reischl’s three-pointer gave the Junior Jays their first lead since early in the game, 24-23. Reischl scored 11 and Luke Jungers led the Junior Jays with 23 points.

The teams went back and forth to halftime, with the Mustangs leading 35-33 at intermission. Their lead was 47-46 after three quarters.

The Mustangs turned up the heat on defense, blocking three shots in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, and taking momentum. Senior David Harmon scored 18 and sophomore Neil Mosser added 12 for the Mustangs.

The Junior Jays had a shot to tie it in the closing seconds but missed, and Millard North escaped with a 60-57 win.

“Huge for these guys, just to continue to win when its tough, tough times,” Millard North coach Tim Cannon said. “I thought it was a helluva ballgame for both teams. To come here on senior night and all that emotion (and win) is huge.”

