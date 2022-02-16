Former Omaha man convicted for social security fraud

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -A former Omaha man was sentenced on Tuesday in Lincoln for making a false statement, and representation on an SSA form.

55-year-old Derek Miller will serve 22 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release with special conditions. He’s also ordered to pay $24,552.00 in restitution.

According to the Office of the Inspector General, Miller received Social Security Disability and Medicaid benefits from 2009 to 2019. Additionally, he received SNAP benefits from March of 2013 to September 2017.

While receiving benefits, investigators say Miller lied about his employment status, claiming he only washed cars on occasion. Contrary to those claims, Miller actually owned and operated his own vehicle repossession business.

Because of his false reports, Miller received $81,568 in SSI, $301,391.77 in Medicaid benefits, and $5,038 in SNAP benefits he was not entitled to.

