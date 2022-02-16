Driver injured after crashing into tree, Omaha Police respond

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A driver was seriously injured after crashing into a tree.

Dispatchers confirm it was reported at 3:05 a.m. on Wednesday near N 48th Street and N Happy Hollow Boulevard.

Omaha Police say the driver’s injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

No passengers were in the vehicle.

Alcohol is being considered as a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

