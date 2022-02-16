Advertisement

Driver injured after crashing into tree, Omaha Police respond

48th & Happy Hollow Crash
48th & Happy Hollow Crash(WOWT)
By Katherine Wiley
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A driver was seriously injured after crashing into a tree.

Dispatchers confirm it was reported at 3:05 a.m. on Wednesday near N 48th Street and N Happy Hollow Boulevard.

Omaha Police say the driver’s injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

No passengers were in the vehicle.

Alcohol is being considered as a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested after newborn found abandoned on Omaha sidewalk
Court records reveal former Nebraska Corrections employee allegedly talked with inmate on phone
Omaha mask mandate fight
Omaha mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Victim killed in Cass County officer-involved shooting brother of man who disappeared in 2018
Rising Omaha gas prices impacting drivers, straining local businesses

Latest News

Omaha Police investigate overnight stabbing
Former Omaha man convicted for social security fraud
Omaha woman in hopes of reimbursement after unusual scam of check conversion bank draft
Omaha residents, security companies preparing for shutdown of 3G network