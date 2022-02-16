Advertisement

Coachella returns with no mask or vaccine requirements

This year’s Coachella headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.
This year’s Coachella headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KMIR) – Coachella is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event organizers say there will be no mask or vaccine requirements to attend.

The music festival in southern California usually draws in more than 100,000 people per day.

This year’s headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.

Coachella organizers say COVID-19 policies could change depending on local rules.

The sold-out music festival takes place April 15-17 and 22-24.

Stagecoach, another southern California music festival, also announced Tuesday it would forego requirements for masks, vaccinations and testing.

Copyright 2022 KMIR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested after newborn found abandoned on Omaha sidewalk
Court records reveal former Nebraska Corrections employee allegedly talked with inmate on phone
Omaha mask mandate fight
Omaha mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Victim killed in Cass County officer-involved shooting brother of man who disappeared in 2018
Rising Omaha gas prices impacting drivers, straining local businesses

Latest News

Nebraska Department of Transportation image
Two juveniles arrested after high speed chase in Sarpy County
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
FBI agent: Defendants in Arbery killing used racial slurs
For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Truckers end US-Canada border blockade; siege in Ottawa goes on
An adult and young manatee swim together in a canal, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Coral Gables,...
Officials: Florida plan has fed manatees 25 tons of lettuce