Body found with “considerable burns” in Lincoln Wednesday morning

West of 17th and Washington Streets
West of 17th and Washington Streets
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after a person was found deceased in a residential building near 16th and Washington streets on Wednesday morning.

According to LPD, the body was found with considerable burns inside the building around 10 a.m.

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages, and LPD says the body has not been identified. A police presence is expected to remain in the area throughout the afternoon on Wednesday.

Additional information is not being provided by law enforcement.

This is a developing situation, and more information will be released when it becomes available.

