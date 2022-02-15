Advertisement

York County Sheriff’s Office details police dog’s memorial service

Nitro II, will be returning from Omaha on Tuesday and will be expected to be coming into York...
Nitro II, will be returning from Omaha on Tuesday and will be expected to be coming into York from the interstate between 2:15p.m. to 2:30 p.m.(York County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The York County Sheriff’s Office detailed on Monday a memorial service for a police dog that died in a York truck-train crash.

Two people and a police K9 were killed following an incident late Tuesday night in York.

According to officials, the police dog, Nitro II, will be returning from Omaha on Tuesday and will be expected to be coming into York from the interstate between 2:15p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The law enforcement procession will be stopping at the Holthus Convention Center in York for a short law enforcement-only memorial service. If you are not a member of law enforcement and wish to watch the procession, officials encourage you to line Holthus Boulevard and the South Lincoln Avenue/I-80 interchange area.

Officials ask that vehicles keep off of Holthus Boulevard as the procession will proceed down that street.

A candlelight vigil will take place at the York County Courthouse on the North lawn on Tuesday at 6 p.m. This will be a short tribute to Kyle Ediger and Nitro II and the public is welcome.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim killed in Cass County officer-involved shooting brother of man who disappeared in 2018
One person was killed in a crash Friday afternoon, Feb. 11, 2022, on Interstate 480 westbound...
Omaha Police reveal details of fiery, deadly I-480 crash
Court records reveal former Nebraska Corrections employee allegedly talked with inmate on phone
(AP graphic)
Monday Feb. 14 COVID-19 update: Nearly 24% of Douglas County’s pandemic cases recorded in January
Crash closes I-680 northbound ramp to eastbound Dodge Street

Latest News

Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium President and CEO announces retirement
Prison or probation? Witnesses key to prosecuting domestic violence cases
Rising Omaha gas prices impacting drivers, straining local businesses
Skyrocketing gas prices impacting Omaha businesses
Skyrocketing gas prices impacting Omaha businesses
6 On Your Side: Witness key in domestic violence case
6 On Your Side: Witness key in domestic violence case