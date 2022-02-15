Woman who was getaway driver in fatal shooting pleads guilty

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - The last of four defendants in the case of shooting that killed a woman and injured others at a New Year’s party in Sioux City has pleaded guilty.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 21-year-old Liliana Gutierrez pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced aggravated misdemeanor count of accessory after the fact for serving as the getaway driver for three men who fired a barrage of bullets into a Sioux City after midnight on New Year’s Eve 2020.

The shooting killed 18-year-old Mia Kritis and wounded three others.

Police say Gutierrez drove Christopher Morales, Carlos Morales and Anthony Bauer to the house, where they fired at least 27 shots in the house, then drove them away.

As part of the plea deal, Gutierrez agreed to a seven-year prison sentence

