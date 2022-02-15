Advertisement

Woman who was getaway driver in fatal shooting pleads guilty

(KTIV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - The last of four defendants in the case of shooting that killed a woman and injured others at a New Year’s party in Sioux City has pleaded guilty.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 21-year-old Liliana Gutierrez pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced aggravated misdemeanor count of accessory after the fact for serving as the getaway driver for three men who fired a barrage of bullets into a Sioux City after midnight on New Year’s Eve 2020.

The shooting killed 18-year-old Mia Kritis and wounded three others.

Police say Gutierrez drove Christopher Morales, Carlos Morales and Anthony Bauer to the house, where they fired at least 27 shots in the house, then drove them away.

As part of the plea deal, Gutierrez agreed to a seven-year prison sentence

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim killed in Cass County officer-involved shooting brother of man who disappeared in 2018
Court records reveal former Nebraska Corrections employee allegedly talked with inmate on phone
One person was killed in a crash Friday afternoon, Feb. 11, 2022, on Interstate 480 westbound...
Omaha Police reveal details of fiery, deadly I-480 crash
(AP graphic)
Monday Feb. 14 COVID-19 update: Nearly 24% of Douglas County’s pandemic cases recorded in January
Crash closes I-680 northbound ramp to eastbound Dodge Street

Latest News

K9 Nitro funeral leaving Westgate
K9 Nitro funeral leaving Westgate
Council Bluffs man sentenced to prison for receipt of child porn
Woman arrested after newborn found abandoned on Omaha sidewalk
Foundation gifts $70M to UI -- largest ever -- for hospital
Man who drove at officer, harassed Trump rally sentenced