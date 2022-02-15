Advertisement

Woman arrested after newborn found abandoned on Omaha sidewalk

(Gray News, file image)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is facing a felony child abuse charge after Omaha Police said she gave birth on a sidewalk Sunday morning, then abandoned the baby.

Trinity Shakespeare, 27, was arrested after officers were called to check on her well-being at 10:02 a.m. Sunday. Responding officers found the baby boy, who had been exposed to cold temperatures, and Omaha Fire paramedics took him to Nebraska Medical Center, according to the OPD report.

Officers then found Shakespeare, who was also transported to Nebraska Medical Center, the report states.

The baby, found near 24th and P streets, was expected to survive, according to the police report.

Upon her release from the hospital Tuesday, Shakespeare was booked into Douglas County Corrections on one count of felony child abuse. OPD said the decision to charge the woman was made after consulting with the Douglas County Attorney’s Office.

Nebraska’s Safe Haven law, passed in 2008, allows an infant up to 30 days old to be dropped off at a hospital without prosecution.

