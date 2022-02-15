Winter Olympics Day 12 preview

(NBC) - Watch Tuesday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Beijing.

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY

Love is in the Olympic air: Meet the Olympic sweethearts

What’s it like competing at the Olympics with your significant other by your side—or, in some cases, competing against you? Meet athletes heating up the snow and ice on Valentine’s Day in Beijing.

SKIING

Aerials skier Ashley Caldwell on pushing her limits

After winning gold in the mixed team aerials event, freestyle skier Ashley Caldwell is looking for individual triumph. In her own words, Caldwell describes how scary her sport can be and why it’s about more than medals.

BEHIND THE SCENES

From Stamford to the world: Inside NBC’s operations center

It’s the ultimate team sport: covering two Olympics within six months of each other, during a pandemic. Jo Ling Kent visits NBC Sports’ Connecticut headquarters to see what it takes to bring the Olympics to your home.

SKIING

Colby Stevenson: How a car crash gave him the focus to win

“Colby Stevenson, already an silver medalist in freeski big air at this Olympics, shares how a life-threatening car accident allowed him to adopt a new winning mindset.

OLYMPICS REWIND

Relive the best Olympic moments from this past weekend

Relive Team USA’s victories on snow and ice, from Erin Jackson to Nick Baumgartner, from this past weekend at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

