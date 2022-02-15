Advertisement

Tesla vehicles recalled over fart noise

More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.
By CNN
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Tesla is facing another recall, one that owner Elon Musk is blaming on the “fun police.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is apparently not amused that it allows drivers to play sounds like a bleating goat or a fart noise on an external speaker.

Federal officials said it’s a safety issue for pedestrians who might not interpret those sounds as a proper warning.

The affected vehicles are the 2020 through 2022 Model S, Model X and Model Y, but it also applies to some earlier Model 3s.

Tesla will release a firmware update to disable the feature.

Last week, Tesla recalled 817,000 vehicles because of another sound issue, a chime that did not always sound when a seat belt was unbuckled.

