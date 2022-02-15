Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm & windy weather sends our temps soaring

By Rusty Lord
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re waking up in the 20s today but we are expected to warm quite a bit this afternoon! In fact, we’ll have the warmest day of the week with highs well into the 60s. We’ll end up nearly 25 degrees above average.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast

Even though some high clouds will try to get in the way, the south wind gusting to near 40 mph will help us with the warming. Expect a blustery day.

Tuesday Wind
Tuesday Wind

Overnight tonight, likely just after midnight, a cold front will move through and flip our wind around to the north. That means whatever is on the thermometer just before the front passes will likely be the high for Wednesday. Expect that to be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees before the temps start dropping. We’ll likely be in the 30s most of the day Wednesday once that colder air settles in.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast

North winds will gust to near 30 mph with mostly cloudy skies Wednesday. Nothing more than a few flurries are likely as well as the heavy snow from a passing system will stay south in Kansas & Missouri.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

