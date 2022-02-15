Rising Omaha gas prices impacting drivers, straining local businesses

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers in Omaha may have to dig deeper into their pockets to fill up their gas tank - the price of fuel is rising once again.

Experts with GasBuddy, which tracks gas prices at hundreds of local and national gas stations, say in the last week, prices in Omaha rose by 17.6 cents per gallon, and by 29.9 cents per gallon in the last month. The average gallon gas Monday was $3.42.

The blame is being placed on the ongoing threat of Russia invading Ukraine. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis with GasBuddy, says a barrel of oil is currently $94. The high prices are also being attributed to the recent cold weather in Texas, which shut power off at several major refineries.

The increase is impacting the profits made by local businesses.

“Right now to fill one truck it’s a little over $300,″ says Jason King, owner of King’s Moving.

“It’s definitely hurting us for sure,” says Stems manager Laura Sherrets.

Sherrets says they feel the high prices, especially on big delivery days like Valentine’s Day.

“Today I mean, we have hundreds of deliveries out on the road, so obviously when we’re paying more for gas, it’s affecting us, our bottom line,” she says. “We have not at this point raised prices on our deliveries, but it’s been difficult I mean I have 16 drivers out today so it definitely adds up for sure.”

King says it’s a cost they simply have to eat right now.

“Our fuel surcharges are worked into our hourly rates so our customers don’t see it, it just comes out of our profit,” he says. “So obviously, every time the gas prices go up, we notice. When they go up like they have the last two or three months, we really notice because the trucks were driving, you know, get seven to eight miles per gallon.”

After months of labor, flower, and inventory shortages, Sherrets says it’s difficult to take yet another hit.

“By the time we pay a driver, the wear and tear on a vehicle, and now the gas prices, we’re losing money on some of our deliveries for sure.”

Although King hasn’t felt as much impact from shipping delays and labor shortages throughout the pandemic, he says the rising gas prices still put a strain on his business. Especially when it comes to making bids for cross-country moves.

“To think where they were two years ago, when you’re talking 110-gallon tanks, to fill one tank, the difference between filling it now and then, we notice it for sure.”

Gas prices in Omaha on Valentine’s Day are 97.2 cents higher than this day last year. The last time prices were above three dollars on Valentine’s Day in Omaha was in 2014, when the average gallon cost $3.24.

Data also shows that the nation is beginning to transition into fuel for the summer months, which always comes with a seasonal increase.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.