Omaha mayor tests positive for COVID-19

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman from her office.

“She is asymptomatic and feels fine,” spokeswoman Carrie Murphy said in a news release.

The mayor will be working from home while quarantining, Murphy said, and has had limited interactions with staff since she was away from the office last week.

Mayor Stothert has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and has had her booster, her office confirmed.

