Man who drove at officer, harassed Trump rally sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 33-year-old Wichita man who drove at a Sedgwick County courthouse officer and then harassed supporters of President Donald Trump has been sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys for Justin Young recommended he receive probation for his actions in November 2020 because he was experiencing mental health issues after the death of his father.

But Sedgwick County District Judge Eric Williams imposed the 30-month prison sentence at a hearing last week. An arrest affidavit says a demonstrator reported Young was harassing people at the Trump rally.

Authorities said when Officer Stephen Linarez intervened, Young drove his truck toward Linarez, who escaped injury.

