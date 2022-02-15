Advertisement

Iowa lawmakers send 2.5% school funding increase to governor

(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Republicans in the Iowa Legislature are sending to Gov. Kim Reynolds a school funding bill that offers a 2.5% increase from the current year.

The Iowa Senate passed the bill Monday, adopting the House version of the bill approved on Friday.

The Senate had initially proposed a 2.25% increase but opted to accept the House bill. It now goes to Reynolds, who also had proposed 2.5% increase in her budget.

The bill would increase K-12 funding to just over $7,400 per pupil, up from the current $7,200.

The cost is estimated to be around $172 million. Democrats unsuccessfully attempted to amend the bill to increase state aid by 5%, or $300 million.

