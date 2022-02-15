InternNE grant applications open now

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Economic Development is now accepting applications for the 2022 cycle of the InternNE grant program.

For-profit and not-for-profit businesses located in Nebraska are eligible for InternNE grants, which can be used to reimburse up to 50% of an intern’s wages, up to $5,000 per internship.

Students who are currently enrolled full-time or who have recently graduated from a Nebraska institute of higher education, or who are at least juniors in high school, are considered eligible interns under the program.

Since the program’s inception, InternNE grants have helped almost 700 companies create more than 3,000 internships.

The last day to submit an application is March 15, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.