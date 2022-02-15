Advertisement

Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium President and CEO announces retirement

(KOLNKGIN)
By Katherine Wiley
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:19 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium President and CEO, Dennis Pate, has announced plans to retire early next year.

Pate has worked in zoos for the past 47 years, 13 of those in Omaha.

During his time with Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, Pate created and completed a 10-year master plan which consisted of improved guest services and amenities, and state-of-the-art exhibits that include: Scott African Grasslands, Asian Highlands, Bay Family Children’s Adventure Trails and Daugherty Education Center, and Owen Sea Lion Shores.

Under his leadership the Zoo achieved record breaking attendance, earned World’s Best Zoo by Travelocity, and Business of the Year from the Omaha Chamber of Commerce.

Pate was also instrumental in bringing elephants back to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in 2016, which has led to two elephant calves born this year.

In a release, Pate said, “Working at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has been the highlight of my professional life. I feel very lucky to have landed in this community and Zoo with such an incredible staff and board.”

Pate has also served as Chair of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Board of Directors, AZA Accreditation Commission, and is currently serving on the Dian Fossey Board of Directors.

A search firm will be selected, and a national search will take place over the next year.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim killed in Cass County officer-involved shooting brother of man who disappeared in 2018
Omaha suspect awaiting murder trial arrested for burglary
One person was killed in a crash Friday afternoon, Feb. 11, 2022, on Interstate 480 westbound...
Omaha Police reveal details of fiery, deadly I-480 crash
Three sent to hospital in two separate crashes overnight in Omaha
Teacher hospitalized after fight at Omaha middle school

Latest News

Prison or probation? Witnesses key to prosecuting domestic violence cases
Rising Omaha gas prices impacting drivers, straining local businesses
Skyrocketing gas prices impacting Omaha businesses
Skyrocketing gas prices impacting Omaha businesses
6 On Your Side: Witness key in domestic violence case
6 On Your Side: Witness key in domestic violence case