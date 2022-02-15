Grand Island Police investigating homicide

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after one person was found dead early Tuesday morning.

The call came in just after 6 a.m. to an apartment complex at 303 South Pine Street for a man bleeding and barely breathing. When first responders arrived to the scene, the man had died.

The man, identified as a 30-year-old black male, last known to be homeless, was found deceased from an apparent puncture wound.

Investigators were on scene for several hours trying to figure out what unfolded.

Our Local4 reporter saw at least two men detained while he was on scene. It’s unknown at this time if those men were involved with the crime.

This investigation is ongoing, and is being worked as a homicide with assistance from members of the South Central Area Law Enforcement Services (SCALES) agencies.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Grand Island Police Department at 308-385-5400 or Grand Island Hall / County Crime Stoppers at 308-381-8822 or gicrime@gmail.com with information.

