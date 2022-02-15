Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts wants Nebraska to be more competitive with tax plan

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The message from Gov. Pete Ricketts Monday is that Nebraskans need more tax relief.

He’s putting his weight behind three bills and they deal with property, social security, and income taxes.

One would make permanent a 25% cut to property taxes paid to local school districts. A second would speed up the phasing out of taxes on social security.

It’s currently on a 10-year timeline and he wants to reduce that to five. Ricketts also wants to drop the highest income tax rate over that same time frame.

A move he says helps families.

”We have a nation-leading and historical 1.7% unemployment rate, there’s a lot of great job opportunities here. Other states have low unemployment rates, too. We need people to move to Nebraska, we don’t want them to move to other states. So we have to be competitive on the individual income tax rate, as one of the ways we hold on to Nebraska families.”

Those three separate tax bills are before the legislature. But there is a short window this season to pass those bills.

For reference, a week from Wednesday, we will reach the halfway point of the current session.

Watch Gov. Ricketts highlights the need for tax relief

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha suspect awaiting murder trial arrested for burglary
Three sent to hospital in two separate crashes overnight in Omaha
One person was killed in a crash Friday afternoon, Feb. 11, 2022, on Interstate 480 westbound...
Omaha Police reveal details of fiery, deadly I-480 crash
Victim killed in Cass County officer-involved shooting brother of man who disappeared in 2018
Teacher hospitalized after fight at Omaha middle school

Latest News

Bluejays Extra: Arthur Kaluma Big East Freshman of the Week
Bluejays Extra: Arthur Kaluma Big East Freshman of the Week
BREAKING: Man dead in officer-involved shooting in Alvo, Nebraska
BREAKING: Man dead in officer-involve shooting in Alvo, Nebraska
2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China
Winter Olympics Day 12 preview
Court records reveal former Nebraska Corrections employee allegedly talked with inmate on phone