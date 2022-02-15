Geese, pelicans found dead along river at Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - Large numbers of geese and pelicans have been found dead along the Mississippi River in eastern Iowa, and wildlife biologists aren’t sure what’s killing them.

The Quad-City Times reports that the carcasses of more than 20 Canada geese were recently discovered at Nahant Marsh along the river in Davenport, and more were found along the city’s South Concord Street.

About two dozen dead American white pelicans were found months ago in the river around Bettendorf upstream from Davenport.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources collected many of the carcasses for testing, but DNR wildlife biologist Curt Kemmerer said nothing was conclusive.

Some biologists say low river levels could be the culprit, noting that harmful bacteria and mold could grow in more shallow waters.

