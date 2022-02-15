Advertisement

Foundation gifts $70M to UI -- largest ever -- for hospital

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - The foundation of the late Des Moines businessman and philanthropist, Richard Jacobson, has announced a $70 million gift to the University of Iowa for a new hospital to be built across from Kinnick Stadium.

The donation is the largest in the university’s 175-year history.

The Richard O. Jacobson Foundation announced the gift Tuesday to go toward the new University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics patient care tower. The hospital will bear Jacobson’s name, pending approval from Iowa’s Board of Regents.

The new facility will feature single inpatient rooms, state-of-the-art operating rooms and intensive care unit beds in an effort to address capacity issues, rising health care demands and aging facilities.

