Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Feeling our next cold front Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a warm Tuesday, changes are coming! A cold front pushes in for Wednesday dropping highs back to the 30s, 20s by Thursday! That front will unfortunately cause us to miss out on our mid-week moisture chances we’ve been tracking. It’ll push the system a bit S and keep us chilly, cloudy and mainly dry with rain and snow falling S of the region.

We may pick up on a few evening flurries Wednesday but the chill will be the main impact here. Highs fall to the 30s and with gusty winds, it’ll feel more like the 20s all day.

With big temperature swings ahead all week we’ll have a long string of windy days! Wednesday’s gusts will be strongest in the morning and the evening, as high as the 30s... just enough to make it feel uncomfortably cold.

Winds shift, coming in from the S by the end of the work week and Friday’s highs climb back to the 50s with 40s Saturday and another shot at low 60s by Sunday! Enjoy! We’re tracking another round of chilly air next work week that pushes us back to the low 30s, possibly colder, by next Tuesday.

