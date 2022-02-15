Advertisement

Court records reveal former Nebraska Corrections employee allegedly talked with inmate on phone

By Brian Mastre
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Through court documents, 6 News is learning more about the accusations against an assistant warden with Nebraska Corrections last month.

In early January, a supervisor with Nebraska Corrections is led away in handcuffs from the reception and treatment center in Lincoln.

According to court records, in December, Sarah Torsiello allegedly purchased a burner phone so she could communicate with an inmate who had a contraband cellphone. Investigators say the 45-year-old allegedly confessed to kissing an inmate and fondling each other’s privates while at the Lincoln Correctional Center.

Corrections officials say she resigned from her position.

A day later, she appeared before a Lancaster County judge and posted a $10,000 bond with the promise to attend future court hearings.

The inmate she allegedly was communicating with may sound familiar. He’s Terrell Thorpe serving a life sentence.

The 37-year-old was convicted for his role in a 2005 double murder in north central Omaha.

The state said Thorpe helped plan a robbery, supply the weapon, load the gun, and serve as a getaway driver.

The former assistant warden is facing three serious felonies including sexual abuse of an inmate.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha suspect awaiting murder trial arrested for burglary
Three sent to hospital in two separate crashes overnight in Omaha
Teacher hospitalized after fight at Omaha middle school
Three treated for carbon monoxide at monster truck rally
Nebraska Unicameral cuts inheritance tax

Latest News

2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China
Winter Olympics Day 12 preview
Nebraska state tax collections beat expectations in January
Kansas Redistricting Map
Democrats, ACLU sue over new Kansas congressional districts
Warm Tuesday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm and windy Tuesday, next cold front