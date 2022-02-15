Council Bluffs man sentenced to prison for receipt of child porn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Iowa confirmed Tuesday the sentencing of a 34-year-old man from Council Bluffs.

Brian Allen Christensen was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday for receipt of child pornography. Christensen was serve another five years of supervised release after his sentence.

In an investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Internet Crimes Against Children, NSP discovered a computer in Council Bluffs during an undercover operation in 2018 that shared videos and pictures using the Peer-2-Peer program.

According to the release, Iowa Internet Crimes against Children found evidence that Christensen had regularly searched for child porn as early as February 2013.

Court documents state Christensen was found guilty by a trial jury in September 2021.

