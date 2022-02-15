Advertisement

Council Bluffs man sentenced to prison for receipt of child porn

(PHOTO: WOWT)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Iowa confirmed Tuesday the sentencing of a 34-year-old man from Council Bluffs.

Brian Allen Christensen was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday for receipt of child pornography. Christensen was serve another five years of supervised release after his sentence.

In an investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Internet Crimes Against Children, NSP discovered a computer in Council Bluffs during an undercover operation in 2018 that shared videos and pictures using the Peer-2-Peer program.

According to the release, Iowa Internet Crimes against Children found evidence that Christensen had regularly searched for child porn as early as February 2013.

Court documents state Christensen was found guilty by a trial jury in September 2021.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim killed in Cass County officer-involved shooting brother of man who disappeared in 2018
Court records reveal former Nebraska Corrections employee allegedly talked with inmate on phone
One person was killed in a crash Friday afternoon, Feb. 11, 2022, on Interstate 480 westbound...
Omaha Police reveal details of fiery, deadly I-480 crash
(AP graphic)
Monday Feb. 14 COVID-19 update: Nearly 24% of Douglas County’s pandemic cases recorded in January
Crash closes I-680 northbound ramp to eastbound Dodge Street

Latest News

K9 Nitro funeral leaving Westgate
K9 Nitro funeral leaving Westgate
Woman arrested after newborn found abandoned on Omaha sidewalk
Foundation gifts $70M to UI -- largest ever -- for hospital
Man who drove at officer, harassed Trump rally sentenced