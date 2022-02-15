Advertisement

Bluejays hold off pressing Hoyas for Big East win

WOWT Live at 10
By Brent Weber
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton downed Georgetown for the second time in three days, stemming a late Hoyas rally for the 88-77 win at CHI Health Center.

Senior Alex O’Connell’s 27 points paced five Bluejays in double figures, as Creighton improved to 16-8 and 8-5 in Big East play. The Hoyas, whose pressing defense caused trouble for Creighton in the second half when they cut the lead to six, falls to 6-18, 0-13. Georgetown has lost a school record 14 straight games.

Creighton plays Thursday night at Depaul.

The Bluejays were playing without the Big East’s freshman of the week Arthur Kaluma, who missed his second straight game with a leg injury.

