Advertisement

Winter Olympics Day 11 highlights: Team USA picks up gold at games’ first monobob

2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China
2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China(KTVF)
By NBC Sports
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(NBC) - Watch Monday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Beijing.

Keep up with the Winter Olympics
Olympics coverage
Medal count

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

BOBSLED

USA’s Humphries keeps monobob lead, takes gold in Heats 3, 4

In her final two runs at the first-ever Olympic monobob competition, Team USA’s Kaillie Humphries capitalized on her midpoint lead and earned gold.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Xu Mengtao wins aerials gold; USA’s Megan Nick earns bronze

Xu Mengtao stomped a back full-full-full for a score of 108.61 in the aerials super-final to earn China its first-ever gold in the women’s event, while American Megan Nick flawlessly executed her jump to take bronze.

FIGURE SKATING

Hubbell/Donohue earn Olympic bronze with this free dance

U.S. ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue earned the bronze medal with this free dance performance in what they have promised will be their final Olympic competition.

FIGURE SKATING

Chock & Bates finish fourth with extraterrestrial FD

U.S. ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who are a couple off the ice as well, finished fourth at the 2022 Winter Olympics after this free dance that depicts the relationship between an extraterrestrial and alien.

Copyright 2021 NBC. All rights reserved.

Catch up on the Games
Olympics Day 1 highlights
Olympics Day 2 highlights
Olympics Day 3 highlights
Olympics Day 4 highlights
Olympics Day 5 highlights
Olympics Day 6 highlights
Olympics Day 7 highlights
Olympics Day 8 highlights
Olympics Day 9 highlights
Olympics Day 10 highlights

Most Read

Omaha suspect awaiting murder trial arrested for burglary
Three sent to hospital in two separate crashes overnight in Omaha
Teacher hospitalized after fight at Omaha middle school
Three treated for carbon monoxide at monster truck rally
Jarelia Williams (left) and Bobby Love Jr. (right)
Two arrested for domestic violence assault in separate cuttings in Omaha

Latest News

United States' Cayla Barnes (3) celebrates after scoring a goal against Finland during a...
US women beat Finland 4-1, to face Canada in Olympic final
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, leaves the ice after a training session at...
Russian skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete at Olympics, but medal ceremony won’t be held
Kaillie Humphries, of the United States, drives during the women's monobob heat 3 at the 2022...
US wins gold, silver in Olympic monobob debut
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor watches during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56...
Rams win Super Bowl LVI 23-20, beating Zac Taylor and the Bengals